Artemis Investment Management LLP Increases Holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 207,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,479 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $11,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TPX. Darsana Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 40.0% during the second quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,249,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,478,000 after purchasing an additional 857,478 shares in the last quarter. Browning West LP lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Browning West LP now owns 12,611,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,792,000 after purchasing an additional 820,200 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,278,000. Finally, Linonia Partnership LP increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 17.1% during the second quarter. Linonia Partnership LP now owns 3,749,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,498,000 after buying an additional 548,004 shares during the period. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tempur Sealy International Price Performance

TPX stock opened at $51.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.98. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.12 and a 52-week high of $57.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.59.

Tempur Sealy International Announces Dividend

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 135.46%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on TPX. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wedbush lowered Tempur Sealy International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tempur Sealy International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TPX

Tempur Sealy International Profile

(Free Report)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.