Artemis Investment Management LLP Purchases 24,664 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 232,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,664 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $13,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,961,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,776 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 6,498.1% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 636,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,145,000 after purchasing an additional 626,676 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Unum Group by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,119,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,237,000 after buying an additional 432,240 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Unum Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,590,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $931,109,000 after buying an additional 300,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Unum Group by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,017,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,225,000 after buying an additional 291,757 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Unum Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on Unum Group from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Unum Group from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Unum Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

Insider Activity at Unum Group

In other news, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total transaction of $541,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,821 shares in the company, valued at $3,507,464.31. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 67,795 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total transaction of $3,727,369.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,065,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,601,422.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total transaction of $541,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,507,464.31. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Unum Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNM stock opened at $61.65 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.88 and its 200 day moving average is $53.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.77. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $41.75 and a 52-week high of $61.83.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were given a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.

Unum Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Unum Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.