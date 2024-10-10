Artemis Investment Management LLP Sells 126,554 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lowered its stake in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 131,153 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 126,554 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $10,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oracle Alpha Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $448,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Performance Food Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,473,543 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $447,645,000 after buying an additional 397,114 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter worth about $323,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 96.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.63.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider George L. Holm sold 63,500 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total transaction of $4,669,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 531,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,085,312.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kimberly Grant sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total transaction of $294,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,644.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider George L. Holm sold 63,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total transaction of $4,669,155.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 531,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,085,312.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,500 shares of company stock worth $7,426,075. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFGC opened at $80.51 on Thursday. Performance Food Group has a 12-month low of $52.92 and a 12-month high of $81.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.41.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The food distribution company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.25 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 17.03%. Performance Food Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

