Artemis Investment Management LLP Sells 19,127 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lessened its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 39.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,093 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 19,127 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Equifax were worth $8,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Conning Inc. increased its position in shares of Equifax by 4.7% in the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 848 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Equifax by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 3,726 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Equifax by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,464 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Equifax from $277.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Equifax from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Equifax from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.74.

Shares of EFX stock opened at $284.24 on Thursday. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.95 and a 1-year high of $309.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $35.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.31, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $294.11 and a 200-day moving average of $261.83.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The credit services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.74%.

In other news, EVP Carla Chaney sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.85, for a total value of $845,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,065,118.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

