Artemis Investment Management LLP Sells 677 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Artemis Investment Management LLP cut its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 677 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $4,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $1,461,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 118,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,381,000 after purchasing an additional 15,333 shares in the last quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $814,000. Finally, Security National Bank of SO Dak raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 7,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $115.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total transaction of $250,695.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,038,976.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $5,331,392.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,207.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total value of $250,695.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,976.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $142.18 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $142.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.53. The company has a market cap of $47.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.39. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $116.63 and a 1 year high of $149.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 223.55% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 89.71%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Further Reading

