Artemis Investment Management LLP Sells 69,778 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Artemis Investment Management LLP reduced its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 57.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,778 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $4,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 241.4% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GEHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $84.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Redburn Atlantic raised GE HealthCare Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.23.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Westrick sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $222,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,509 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,377.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $90.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.35 and a 52 week high of $94.55.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 3.51%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

