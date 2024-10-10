Artemis Investment Management LLP Takes $7.27 Million Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 106,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,274,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 452 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 92.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently commented on EXAS shares. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Exact Sciences from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Exact Sciences from $91.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.38.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Exact Sciences news, EVP Brian Baranick sold 929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $65,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,758 shares in the company, valued at $893,060. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.
Exact Sciences Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $68.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $40.62 and a 1 year high of $79.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.91 and a beta of 1.27.
Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical research company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.28. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $699.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Exact Sciences Company Profile
Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.
