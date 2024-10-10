Artemis Investment Management LLP Trims Holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Artemis Investment Management LLP decreased its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 165,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,209 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $7,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the first quarter worth about $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 102.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Pilgrim’s Pride Stock Down 1.1 %

PPC opened at $45.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a twelve month low of $23.15 and a twelve month high of $49.07. The company has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pilgrim’s Pride ( NASDAQ:PPC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Argus lifted their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pilgrim’s Pride

In other news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $2,892,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,565 shares in the company, valued at $12,440,642.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Matthew R. Galvanoni sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $281,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,750 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,241,292.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. The company offers fresh products, including refrigerated whole or cut-up chicken, selected chicken parts that are either marinated or non-marinated, primary pork cuts, added value pork, and pork ribs; and prepared products, which include fully cooked, ready-to-cook and individually frozen chicken parts, strips, nuggets and patties, processed sausages, bacon, smoked meat, gammon joints, pre-packed meats, sandwich and deli counter meats and meat balls.

See Also

