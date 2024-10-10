Artemis Investment Management LLP Trims Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lowered its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 43.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,072,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,648,796,000 after acquiring an additional 125,387 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,683,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,512,813,000 after purchasing an additional 102,199 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,119,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $630,749,000 after purchasing an additional 33,544 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 914,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,467,000 after buying an additional 64,565 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 805,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $451,901,000 after buying an additional 33,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total value of $77,047.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,251,959.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ROP stock opened at $545.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $545.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $545.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.53. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $474.46 and a 1 year high of $579.10. The firm has a market cap of $58.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.62, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.02. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 22.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ROP. Robert W. Baird raised Roper Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $617.00 to $635.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $611.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $616.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROP

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.