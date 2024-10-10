Artemis Investment Management LLP Trims Stock Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Artemis Investment Management LLP decreased its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 289,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168,256 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $15,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,945,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,971 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 48,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 22,928 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the first quarter worth about $5,546,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 640.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 182,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,469,000 after acquiring an additional 157,739 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Dynatrace news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 15,404 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total value of $681,164.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 237,772 shares in the company, valued at $10,514,277.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 15,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total value of $681,164.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 237,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,514,277.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $2,575,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 650,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,505,230.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,426 shares of company stock worth $3,804,069 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DT shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital cut their price target on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.25.

Dynatrace stock opened at $53.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.77, a P/E/G ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.06. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.42 and a 52 week high of $61.41.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $399.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.22 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

