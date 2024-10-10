Artemis Investment Management LLP Trims Stock Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lowered its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Hologic were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Hologic by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,297,197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $490,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753,016 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Hologic in the 1st quarter worth $120,827,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Hologic by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,338,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $173,669,000 after buying an additional 885,524 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Hologic by 1,023.3% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 895,699 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,506,000 after acquiring an additional 815,960 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Hologic in the second quarter valued at about $39,427,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 5,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total value of $417,575.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $858,927.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brandon Schnittker sold 476 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total transaction of $39,560.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,415.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 5,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total value of $417,575.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $858,927.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,280 shares of company stock worth $1,469,973. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HOLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Hologic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Leerink Partners decreased their price target on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.50.

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $80.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.53. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.02 and a fifty-two week high of $84.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.99.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. Hologic had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

