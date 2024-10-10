ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Bought by Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 227.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,481 shares during the quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $5,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML Price Performance

Shares of ASML stock opened at $845.90 on Thursday. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $573.86 and a twelve month high of $1,110.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $847.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $926.76. The company has a market cap of $333.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.48.

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. ASML had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 49.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th were given a dividend of $1.8732 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $7.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ASML. Berenberg Bank raised ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ASML from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of ASML from $1,185.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,111.80.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

