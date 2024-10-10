Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $37.15 and last traded at $36.23, with a volume of 9220 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.66.

Associated Capital Group Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $773.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.18.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 246.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 million for the quarter.

Associated Capital Group Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Associated Capital Group

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This is a boost from Associated Capital Group’s previous None dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. Associated Capital Group’s payout ratio is presently 12.90%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,244,000. 8.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Associated Capital Group Company Profile

Associated Capital Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management services; and operates a direct investment business. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

