Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AIZ. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Assurant from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Assurant from $223.00 to $222.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Assurant from $186.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Assurant from $217.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Assurant presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $212.40.

AIZ opened at $190.62 on Wednesday. Assurant has a 1 year low of $144.61 and a 1 year high of $201.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $189.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.57.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.50. Assurant had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Assurant will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.10%.

In related news, EVP Martin Jenns sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.13, for a total value of $267,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,329.51. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Assurant news, EVP Martin Jenns sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.13, for a total transaction of $267,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,027 shares in the company, valued at $717,329.51. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.44, for a total transaction of $103,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,962.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Assurant by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Assurant by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Assurant by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Assurant by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Assurant by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

