Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $74.00. The stock had previously closed at $52.96, but opened at $61.16. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Astera Labs shares last traded at $61.08, with a volume of 4,814,848 shares changing hands.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.09.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Astera Labs during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 11,920.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astera Labs during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astera Labs during the first quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astera Labs during the second quarter worth about $332,000.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.59.
Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $76.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.41 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Astera Labs, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.
Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.
