Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $74.00. The stock had previously closed at $52.96, but opened at $61.16. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Astera Labs shares last traded at $61.08, with a volume of 4,814,848 shares changing hands.

Get Astera Labs alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.09.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Astera Labs

Insider Buying and Selling at Astera Labs

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Astera Labs news, insider Sanjay Gajendra sold 76,701 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total value of $3,476,089.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 855,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,748,600. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Astera Labs news, insider Sanjay Gajendra sold 76,701 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total value of $3,476,089.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 855,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,748,600. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Manuel Alba sold 37,000 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $1,861,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 498,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,102,786.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 276,791 shares of company stock worth $12,933,588.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Astera Labs during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 11,920.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astera Labs during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astera Labs during the first quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astera Labs during the second quarter worth about $332,000.

Astera Labs Trading Up 15.6 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.59.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $76.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.41 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Astera Labs, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

About Astera Labs

(Get Free Report)

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Astera Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astera Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.