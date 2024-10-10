ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

ATA Creativity Global Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AACG opened at $0.89 on Wednesday. ATA Creativity Global has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $1.65. The stock has a market cap of $28.45 million, a P/E ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative return on equity of 33.80% and a negative net margin of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.12 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ATA Creativity Global stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ATA Creativity Global ( NASDAQ:AACG Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 40,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.13% of ATA Creativity Global as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools and training organizations, foreign language training services, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

