Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ AAME opened at $1.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.76. The stock has a market cap of $33.86 million, a P/E ratio of -33.20 and a beta of 0.44. Atlantic American has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $3.00.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $47.67 million during the quarter. Atlantic American had a negative return on equity of 5.89% and a negative net margin of 1.69%.

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including commercial automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; general liability; and inland marine insurance products.

