Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Acquires 290 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 100,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,411,000 after purchasing an additional 26,382 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 10.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 79,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,112,000 after buying an additional 7,677 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1,224.3% during the second quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 72,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,130,000 after buying an additional 66,982 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in NextEra Energy by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,957,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $421,831,000 after buying an additional 2,163,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 94,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after acquiring an additional 10,837 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NEE stock opened at $80.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.55. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.95 and a twelve month high of $86.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.13%.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $50,646.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,697. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Dbs Bank lowered NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.07.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

