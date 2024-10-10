Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Buys 336 Shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunflower Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 263,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,531,000 after purchasing an additional 6,235 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 55.4% during the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 217,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,376,000 after purchasing an additional 77,678 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 64,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 9,388 shares during the period. Hyperion Partners LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Hyperion Partners LLC now owns 152,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,279,000 after purchasing an additional 6,628 shares during the period. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 37.3% during the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 90,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 24,725 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of JPIB stock opened at $47.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.59. The company has a market capitalization of $446.12 million, a PE ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.13.

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1816 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (JPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund provides total return through the active management of a broad based, broad maturity bond portfolio reaching sectors in both developed and emerging markets around the world outside of the US.

