Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Cuts Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,340 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 35.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,192,580 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,097,473,000 after purchasing an additional 8,479,963 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 512.8% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,737,026 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $433,757,000 after buying an additional 3,127,165 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 9.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,252,822 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,705,059,000 after buying an additional 1,856,085 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 46.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,219,929 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $409,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,762,431 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $351,602,000 after purchasing an additional 712,062 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $6,000,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 455,909 shares in the company, valued at $49,288,321.99. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $147.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.29.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of COP stock opened at $111.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $130.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.33. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $101.29 and a 1 year high of $135.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.76.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.27%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

