Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors reduced its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Vima LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 407.5% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $113.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.20. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $120.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.