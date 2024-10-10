Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors reduced its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Vima LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 407.5% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $113.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.20. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $120.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
