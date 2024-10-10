Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Grows Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,486 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. 49 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of TLT stock opened at $94.38 on Thursday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.42 and a fifty-two week high of $101.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.92. The stock has a market cap of $58.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3128 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

