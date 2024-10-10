Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 269,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,180 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises 2.4% of Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $16,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 319.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,922,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,167 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1,953.2% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,285,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,349 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,950,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,837 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $45,148,000. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 78.4% during the third quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 1,346,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,424,000 after purchasing an additional 591,701 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

DGRO stock opened at $62.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $29.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $62.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.86.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

