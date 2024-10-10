Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Purchases 736 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,732,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,404,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910,147 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,630,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,509,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350,550 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $134,489,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 61,246,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,486,296,000 after buying an additional 1,589,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 24.7% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,889,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $541,310,000 after buying an additional 1,564,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ GILD opened at $85.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.17. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.07 and a 12-month high of $87.86. The firm has a market cap of $107.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.28, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 3.79%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 855.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GILD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Gilead Sciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.83.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $167,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,398,843.87. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 29,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $2,459,529.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,545,480.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $167,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,189 shares in the company, valued at $8,398,843.87. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,847 shares of company stock worth $3,033,340 in the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Articles

