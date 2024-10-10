Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Raises Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 305,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,249 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $12,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kelly Financial Services LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC now owns 38,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 158,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,556,000 after purchasing an additional 18,890 shares during the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 605.9% during the 3rd quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 42,993 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 232,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,581,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $41.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.94. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $32.06 and a 52-week high of $42.88.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

