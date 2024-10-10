Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Sells 540 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. LM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $351,000. Mango Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,200,000. Kingfisher Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,086,000. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,171,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $216.42 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.53. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $228.63.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

