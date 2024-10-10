Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Trims Stock Holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 92,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the period. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $4,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FMB. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the first quarter worth about $15,269,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 246.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 252,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,972,000 after purchasing an additional 179,710 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 44.5% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 524,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,963,000 after purchasing an additional 161,642 shares in the last quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth about $6,428,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 22.2% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 599,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,169,000 after buying an additional 109,001 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock opened at $51.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.79 and a 200 day moving average of $51.35. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $48.08 and a 12 month high of $52.13.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.139 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.