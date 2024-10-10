Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target Increased to $225.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.54% from the company’s previous close.

TEAM has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities raised Atlassian to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Atlassian from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Atlassian from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.35.

Atlassian Stock Performance

Shares of TEAM stock traded up $5.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $182.12. The stock had a trading volume of 445,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,767,041. The firm has a market cap of $47.36 billion, a PE ratio of -291.63 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Atlassian has a one year low of $135.29 and a one year high of $258.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.95.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 6.89% and a negative return on equity of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Atlassian will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Atlassian news, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $1,343,212.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 468,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,249,508. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Atlassian news, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $1,343,212.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 468,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,249,508. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $133,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 152,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,693,450. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 224,263 shares of company stock valued at $36,832,448 in the last 90 days. 40.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlassian

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEAM. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 115,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,469,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC bought a new position in Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth about $3,793,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Atlassian by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,237,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,435,095,000 after purchasing an additional 326,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

