Atomi Financial Group Inc. Boosts Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 22.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,493 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 69,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 30,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 20,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 164,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in KeyCorp by 1.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 50,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at KeyCorp

In other news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $162,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,665.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KEY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on KeyCorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.91.

Get Our Latest Research Report on KeyCorp

KeyCorp Price Performance

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $16.86 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.25. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $17.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.25.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 7.35%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp Profile

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.