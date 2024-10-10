Atomi Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,643 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 22.9% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 8,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,074,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 335.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target (up previously from $560.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays raised Tyler Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $577.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Tyler Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $591.77.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.49, for a total transaction of $3,603,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $43,236,750. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total value of $2,954,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,323,500. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.49, for a total transaction of $3,603,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $43,236,750. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,375 shares of company stock worth $17,049,739 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $590.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $580.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $512.75. The company has a market cap of $25.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.63, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $361.16 and a one year high of $598.93.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $540.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.01 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

