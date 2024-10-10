Atomi Financial Group Inc. Has $707,000 Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,819 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,967 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter worth $25,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 230.7% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Davis Capital Management bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 128.6% during the second quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $552,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,830 shares in the company, valued at $15,348,790. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $101.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.13. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.88 and a 1-year high of $157.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.21. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.21) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -32.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen raised their target price on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.85.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.