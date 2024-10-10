Atomi Financial Group Inc. Has $717,000 Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,357 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 72,896,288 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,427,583,000 after purchasing an additional 13,143,562 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth approximately $417,752,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,155,256 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $712,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396,309 shares during the period. Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,966,000. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,464,000. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

FCX opened at $48.87 on Thursday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.83 and a 1-year high of $55.24. The company has a market cap of $70.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.25, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.79.

Freeport-McMoRan Cuts Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

