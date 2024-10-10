Atomi Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in General Dynamics by 670.3% during the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. IMZ Advisory Inc bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 26.6% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other news, Director Peter A. Wall sold 1,320 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total value of $406,626.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,515.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $320.00 to $314.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $293.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.06.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $298.69 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $293.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $232.29 and a 12 month high of $309.97.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.33%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

