Atomi Financial Group Inc. Sells 33,999 Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,999 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MUFG. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 123.4% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 4,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MUFG stock opened at $10.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.35. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $7.89 and a one year high of $11.72. The firm has a market cap of $119.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.59.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $22.61 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 11.73%. On average, analysts expect that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

