Atomi Financial Group Inc. Sells 373 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,360,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,771,985,000 after buying an additional 17,369,091 shares during the period. Darsana Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 28,736.1% in the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,485,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,485 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,563,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,668,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $802,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 2.7 %

SCHW stock opened at $66.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.95 and its 200-day moving average is $69.62. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $48.66 and a twelve month high of $79.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 26.30%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 41.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on SCHW. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 67,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $4,387,502.46. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 60,619,371 shares in the company, valued at $3,946,927,245.81. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 67,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $4,387,502.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 60,619,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,946,927,245.81. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $557,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 567,057 shares in the company, valued at $35,134,851.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,856 shares of company stock worth $6,398,604. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

