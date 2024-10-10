AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by SS&H Financial Advisors Inc.

SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,780 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 904 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up about 1.1% of SS&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of T. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in AT&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,888,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in AT&T by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,641,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,486,000 after purchasing an additional 288,093 shares during the last quarter. Talbot Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth $7,438,000. DRW Securities LLC grew its position in AT&T by 642.2% during the 2nd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 104,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 90,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 4.3% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,037,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,827,000 after purchasing an additional 43,062 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on T. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.38.

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $21.33. 11,267,977 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,658,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.64 and its 200 day moving average is $18.77. The stock has a market cap of $152.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.60. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.23 and a 52-week high of $22.34.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $29.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.68%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

