AT&T (NYSE:T) Trading Up 0.4% – Here’s Why

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) traded up 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.98 and last traded at $21.86. 3,079,775 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 35,741,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Daiwa America raised AT&T to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of AT&T to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.38.

AT&T Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.64 and its 200-day moving average is $18.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.60.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The company had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.05 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 59.68%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AT&T

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,028,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,038,000 after acquiring an additional 47,595 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in AT&T by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 220,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $405,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 100,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 4,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bankshares Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $304,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

