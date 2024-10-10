Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG) Stock Price Up 11.7% – Here’s What Happened

Auction Technology Group plc (LON:ATG – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 11.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 464 ($6.07) and last traded at GBX 460 ($6.02). Approximately 294,114 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 413,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 412 ($5.39).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 710 ($9.29) price target on shares of Auction Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Auction Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a GBX 540 ($7.07) target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Auction Technology Group from GBX 560 ($7.33) to GBX 549 ($7.18) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

Auction Technology Group Price Performance

Auction Technology Group Company Profile

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 417.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 498.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.80, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £562.20 million, a PE ratio of 5,150.00 and a beta of 1.29.

Auction Technology Group plc operates online auction marketplaces primarily in the United Kingdom, North America, and Germany. The company operates through four segments: Arts and Antiques, Industrial and Commercial, Auction Services, and Content. It offers watches, jewelry, furniture, fine art, decorative art, vintage fashion and classic cars, and collectables; used equipment, commercial vehicles, and machineries from various industries, such as manufacturing, laboratories and pharmaceuticals, warehousing, construction, agriculture, and real estate; and consumer goods and other products.

