Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUDW) Short Interest Down 67.6% in September

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUDW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 67.6% from the September 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Auddia Stock Down 15.8 %

AUUDW traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.04. 3,162 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,807. Auddia has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average of $0.05.

Auddia Company Profile

Auddia Inc, a technology company, develops AI Platform for the audio and podcast markets. The company's flagship product is faidr, which enables consumers to listen to various AM/FM radio station with commercial breaks replaced with personalized audio content, including popular and new music, news, and weather.

