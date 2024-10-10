Avalanche Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $294.44 Million (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion and $294.44 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Avalanche has traded up 5.8% against the dollar. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for $25.70 or 0.00042380 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00007421 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00013000 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00006868 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00003788 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000528 BTC.

About Avalanche

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 446,562,847 coins and its circulating supply is 406,559,747 coins. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

