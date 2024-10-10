AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.18 and last traded at $12.18, with a volume of 132470 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.71.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AVPT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of AvePoint from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of AvePoint from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

AvePoint Stock Up 0.8 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.25 and a beta of 0.89.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $77.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.17 million. AvePoint had a negative return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 4.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AvePoint, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian Michael Brown sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total value of $215,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,277,373 shares in the company, valued at $13,770,080.94. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,380,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,730,008.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,000 shares of company stock worth $1,450,600. Company insiders own 27.78% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvePoint during the second quarter valued at about $17,305,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AvePoint by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,050,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,198,000 after purchasing an additional 532,371 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of AvePoint by 2,948.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 550,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,735,000 after purchasing an additional 532,294 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of AvePoint by 198.2% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 519,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,415,000 after purchasing an additional 345,370 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of AvePoint during the second quarter valued at about $2,881,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.49% of the company’s stock.

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.

