Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) Director Tamar Thompson Sells 30,000 Shares

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) Director Tamar Thompson sold 30,000 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total value of $1,349,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Avidity Biosciences Stock Down 1.2 %
NASDAQ:RNA opened at $45.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.23. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $49.41.
Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.11. Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,381.82% and a negative return on equity of 32.89%. The business had revenue of $2.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 million. Research analysts forecast that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avidity Biosciences
Analysts Set New Price Targets
RNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Chardan Capital upped their price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.75.
Avidity Biosciences Company Profile
Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Avidity Biosciences
- What is a SEC Filing?
- 3 Momentum Trades for October With Ample Upside Ahead
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Roblox Dips on Short Report—Here’s Why It Could Bounce Back Fast
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- 2 Reasons to Jump on Apple Stock Now and 1 Reason to Think Twice
Receive News & Ratings for Avidity Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidity Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.