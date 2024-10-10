Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) Director Tamar Thompson Sells 30,000 Shares

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) Director Tamar Thompson sold 30,000 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total value of $1,349,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Avidity Biosciences Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:RNA opened at $45.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.23. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $49.41.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.11. Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,381.82% and a negative return on equity of 32.89%. The business had revenue of $2.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 million. Research analysts forecast that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RNA. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 566.7% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC increased its position in Avidity Biosciences by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 39.0% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 32.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. bought a new stake in Avidity Biosciences in the first quarter worth $205,000.

RNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Chardan Capital upped their price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.75.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.

