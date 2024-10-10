Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) Stock Price Down 1.8% – What’s Next?

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSE:ASM – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.09 and last traded at $1.11. Approximately 665,866 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 798,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.

Get Avino Silver & Gold Mines alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASM has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.60 price objective (up previously from $1.25) on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $148.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 2.00.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Avino Silver & Gold Mines had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $14.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 million. Equities research analysts predict that Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the first quarter valued at $1,906,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.