Axiom Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)

Axiom Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Axiom Advisory LLC’s holdings in Genesis Energy were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Genesis Energy during the second quarter worth $43,591,000. ELCO Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Genesis Energy by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 188,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after buying an additional 18,170 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 30,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 8,984 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in Genesis Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,013,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Genesis Energy by 2.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,322 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Genesis Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

Shares of NYSE:GEL opened at $13.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $15.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 2.10.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $756.26 million for the quarter. Genesis Energy had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 2.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genesis Energy

In related news, VP Garland G. Gaspard acquired 2,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.27 per share, for a total transaction of $30,003.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,525 shares in the company, valued at $259,096.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Genesis Energy

Genesis Energy, L.P. provides integrated suite of midstream services in crude oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It operates through Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Soda and Sulfur Services, Marine Transportation, and Onshore Facilities and Transportation segments. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations, as well as deep water pipeline servicing.

