Axiom Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Axiom Advisory LLC raised its position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Axiom Advisory LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 16.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,094 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 0.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 106,845 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,460 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 87,927 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Performance

PAA opened at $17.67 on Thursday. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $19.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.66.

Plains All American Pipeline Dividend Announcement

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.3175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.19%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PAA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.10.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

