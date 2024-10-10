Axiom Advisory LLC Invests $233,000 in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Axiom Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,583,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 1st quarter worth $904,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 173.9% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 45,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 28,749 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the fourth quarter valued at $5,024,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the first quarter valued at about $787,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPC stock opened at $45.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 1 year low of $23.15 and a 1 year high of $49.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.82.

Pilgrim’s Pride ( NASDAQ:PPC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 25.06%. Pilgrim’s Pride’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Pilgrim’s Pride news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $2,892,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,440,642.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Pilgrim’s Pride news, CFO Matthew R. Galvanoni sold 6,500 shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $281,515.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,241,292.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $2,892,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,440,642.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on PPC. Bank of America downgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Stephens initiated coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.33.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. The company offers fresh products, including refrigerated whole or cut-up chicken, selected chicken parts that are either marinated or non-marinated, primary pork cuts, added value pork, and pork ribs; and prepared products, which include fully cooked, ready-to-cook and individually frozen chicken parts, strips, nuggets and patties, processed sausages, bacon, smoked meat, gammon joints, pre-packed meats, sandwich and deli counter meats and meat balls.

