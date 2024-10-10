Axiom Advisory LLC Invests $438,000 in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Axiom Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in United Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UAL opened at $59.43 on Thursday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.68 and a 12 month high of $61.62. The company has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.64.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by $0.17. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The firm had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.03 EPS. United Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on United Airlines from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on United Airlines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Airlines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.32.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

