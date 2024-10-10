Axiom Advisory LLC Makes New $214,000 Investment in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Axiom Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new position in Roblox during the second quarter worth $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 132.8% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 102.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Roblox by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $41.72 on Thursday. Roblox Co. has a 12 month low of $29.55 and a 12 month high of $48.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a PE ratio of -22.43 and a beta of 1.60.

Insider Transactions at Roblox

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $893.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.88 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 34.12% and a negative return on equity of 1,187.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roblox news, CEO David Baszucki sold 166,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $6,701,720.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,260 shares in the company, valued at $5,720,274.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Roblox news, CEO David Baszucki sold 166,668 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $6,701,720.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,260 shares in the company, valued at $5,720,274.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Arvind Chakravarthy sold 592 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $25,645.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 276,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,994,961.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 792,341 shares of company stock valued at $34,033,526 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on RBLX shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Roblox from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Roblox in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Roblox from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Roblox from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.14.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

