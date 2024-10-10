Axiom Advisory LLC Trims Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Axiom Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 20.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 11,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on MO. Citigroup upped their price objective on Altria Group from $44.50 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Altria Group from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Altria Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.17.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of MO opened at $50.24 on Thursday. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $54.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.45. The company has a market capitalization of $86.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.65.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 232.55% and a net margin of 42.25%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.12%. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 85.36%.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.