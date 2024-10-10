Axiom Advisory LLC Trims Stake in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)

Axiom Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) by 39.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,914 shares during the quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC’s holdings in Clear Secure were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,571,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,866,000 after buying an additional 1,111,330 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Clear Secure by 56.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,954,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,400 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in Clear Secure by 303.6% during the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,199,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,445,000 after purchasing an additional 902,436 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Clear Secure by 278.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,099,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,563,000 after purchasing an additional 808,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Clear Secure by 56.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,103,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,358,000 after purchasing an additional 757,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Clear Secure news, Director Alclear Investments Ii, Llc sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $4,956,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Dennis W. Liu sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $37,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,581.33. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alclear Investments Ii, Llc sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $4,956,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,023,935 shares of company stock valued at $31,714,532 over the last ninety days. 37.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on YOU. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Clear Secure from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.20.

Clear Secure Price Performance

Shares of Clear Secure stock opened at $33.36 on Thursday. Clear Secure, Inc. has a one year low of $16.05 and a one year high of $33.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.56 and a beta of 1.65.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $186.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.78 million. Clear Secure had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 35.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Clear Secure, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clear Secure Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Clear Secure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

Clear Secure Profile

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

